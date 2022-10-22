The owners of Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen are opening a café Saturday, Oct. 22, in Lancaster city with Cajun baked goods and breakfast sandwiches.

Lancaster Beignet Café Co opened Saturday at 230 N. Prince St. It features the café’s namesake deep-fried pastries as well as breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks.

The café opened without a dinner menu but will soon begin offering seafood gumbo and shrimp po’boy sandwiches, said Collin Dawkins, who owns the café with his wife, Annie. Lancaster Beignet Café Co has seating inside for around 15 and space for 16 outside.

In March, The Dawkinses opened Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen, offering catering and food pickup and delivery from a shared kitchen at 347 N. Plum St. in Lancaster city. Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen moved out of the Plum Street space in May as the couple made plans to open their own café. Collin Dawkins said they may eventually resume catering.

Lancaster Beignet Café Co. takes the former home of Maison, a restaurant that was opened in 2011 by Taylor and LeAnn Mason. Maison never reopened after closing at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The Masons also own Luca on James in Lancaster city and are making plans to open Pizzeria Luca in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township across from Long’s Park.