The owners of Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen are opening a new café in Lancaster city.

Lancaster Beignet Café Co. is slated to open by the end of September at 230 N. Prince St. It will feature the café’s namesake deep-fried pastries as well as breakfast sandwiches and coffee drinks.

While there won’t initially be a dinner menu, the café will begin offering seafood gumbo and shrimp po’boy sandwiches soon after it opens, said Collin Dawkins, who owns the café with his wife, Annie. Lancaster Beignet Café Co will have inside seating for around 20 and space for about 15 outside.

In March, The Dawkinses opened Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen, offering catering and food pickup and delivery from a shared kitchen at 347 N. Plum St. in Lancaster city. Mississippi Gumbo Cajun Kitchen moved out of the Plum Street space in May as the couple made plans to open their own café. Collin Dawkins said they may eventually resume catering.

Lancaster Beignet Café Co. will take the former home of Maison, a restaurant that was opened in 2011 by Taylor and LeAnn Mason. Maison never reopened after closing at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The Masons also own Luca on James in Lancaster city and are making plans to open Pizzeria Luca in the Crossings at Conestoga Creek in Manheim Township across from Long’s Park.