Prince Street Café, with locations in Lancaster and York, is opening a third location in Columbia.

The new Prince Street Café will take a spot at 301 Locust St., where it will replace Café 301, which closed in November. The new café is expected to open by mid-February following minor renovations and updates to the space. It will feature breakfast items, salads, sandwiches and coffee and be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Owned by Kyle Sollenberger and Crystal Weaver, Prince Street Café is part of the Lancaster-based Commons Co., which also includes Passenger Coffee, Merrymaker Catering, Necessary Coffee and Commissary Kitchen & Bakery.

The original Prince Street Café opened in Lancaster city in 2006, taking a spot at 15 N. Prince St. across the street from the Fulton Theatre. The York city café at 2 W. Market St. opened in 2019.

The new Prince Street Café in Columbia will occupy the first floor of the former Jack Horner Shoe Store, a property that has been renovated completely by Columbia developers Don and Becky Murphy.