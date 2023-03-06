Angelo’s Soccer Corner stores, including one in Lancaster city, are becoming Soccer Post locations.

Angelo Zalalas is finalizing the sale of his four namesake stores for an undisclosed price to Soccer Post, a New Jersey-based soccer specialty retailer with more than 20 company-owned and franchise stores.

In addition to the Angelo’s Soccer Corner at 360 Steel Way in Lancaster city, Zalalas owns stores in Berwyn, Huntingdon Valley and Towson, Maryland. All four stores are now being rebranded as Soccer Post and will continue to offer cleats, shin guards, jerseys and other soccer and lacrosse gear.

Zalalas, who is retiring, opened his first store in 1987 at 516 Harrisburg Ave. and then moved it twice to larger locations before settling in 2006 at Steel Way, between Fruitville and Manheim pikes.

