A vendor marketplace opened this week in the village of Lampeter joining a retail bake shop at the newly christened Lampeter Corner, located at Village and Lampeter roads.

Lampeter Corner Boutique features products from some two dozen vendors who offer a variety of handmade products for sale, including pottery, candles, clothing, jewelry, functional art pieces and greeting cards. The retail space occupies roughly 1,200 square feet of the first floor of the former Lampeter Café at 1702 Lampeter Road.

Lampeter Corner Boutique is operated by Betsy Trimble, who said there are plans to expand by June to the second floor of the building, which will nearly double the retail area.

The vendor marketplace joins Tempting Treats by Theresa, a retail bakery that has been operating in the building since November. The takeout shop is the first retail bakery for Theresa Taylor, who has been a commercial baker for 30 years. Her shop features cupcakes, cookies, cakes and chocolates as well as muffins and danishes. She also makes custom desserts, including wedding cakes.

Lampeter Corner consists of a main building at the corner and an outbuilding that was added during renovations in 2017 when the complex opened as Lampeter Café. After being run by two different operators, the café closed for good in September 2020.

The complex is now operated by Ken and Debbie Helm, owners of Britain Hill Venue & Vineyard south of Quarryville who opened a tasting room last fall at the annex at the complex.

Debbie Helm said they considered a variety of options for the main building, saying their experience hosting pop-up makers’ markets gave them confidence in the concept of a vendor marketplace.