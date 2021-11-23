Closed since the mid-October death of one of its owners, La Piazza Restaurant & Sports Bar of Lititz won’t be reopening.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page, an update which follows the Oct. 12 death of Giuseppe Gambino, who owned the 800 Lititz Pike restaurant with his brother Francesco.

“I wanted to let you know that we made the very hard decision to close La Piazza permanently,” read the Nov. 18 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Giusep is La P and always will be. … We as a family, just can’t fathom running La Piazza without him. It just wouldn’t feel right without him by our side and would be emotionally too hard for us.”

Gambino’s parents, Carlo and Marianna, originally opened Narsido’s at the location in 2001 following the renovation of what had been a McDonalds. The McDonald’s opened there in 1989 but moved in 2000 to a spot farther south of town in the Shoppes at Kissel Village.

Narsido’s was renamed Bella Vita in 2003 and then became La Piazza Restaurant & Sports Bar in 2006 after it got a liquor license and was being run by the brothers. For a time the Gambino brothers also operated a La Piazza location in downtown Lancaster where they also had a restaurant and bar. That spot at 40 W. Orange St. subsequently became Catalina’s on Orange under different owners.

No one responded to a message left seeking information about plans for the restaurant property or its liquor license, which are both owned by the family.