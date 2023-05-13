La Estrella, a restaurant that features a variety of Latin American food, has opened in Lancaster city.

The new restaurant at 126 N. Prince St. offers a menu that includes empanadas, flautas (fried tacos) and tostadas (loaded fried tortillas). There are also Cuban, roasted pork, and egg-based breakfast sandwiches made with ham or bacon, along with coffee and flan.

La Estrella, which has seating for around 25, including space at a window counter and in a small back dining room, is owned by Guadalupe Lopez and her husband Yasser Acosta. They both previously worked at the Y&S Candies factory in East Hempfield Township.

La Estrella replaces Nate’s Sandwich Shoppe, which closed at the end of December.