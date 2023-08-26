An international restaurant chain that features traditional Japanese ramen noodles is planning a new restaurant in Manheim Township.

Kyuramen, which has restaurants in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States, has signed a lease for a 4,000-square-foot space in Chelsea Square, the Manheim Pike shopping center just north of Route 30 anchored by Weis Markets. The lease for the 1607 Manheim Pike space was announced by Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center.

Kyuramen’s menu includes nine different varieties of ramen from different parts of Japan, including Tokyo tonkotsu shouyu, Korean kimchi ramen and Japanese curry ramen. The nine ramen varieties are reflected in the restaurant’s name, as “Kyu” is the Japanese term for “nine.” The menu also includes rice and ramen burgers as well as omurice, which is an omelet made with fried rice and thin, fried scrambled eggs.

Founded in 2014 by New York City entrepreneur Gary Lin, Kyuramen has some 120 restaurants, including 21 in the U.S. The Manheim Township restaurant will be its first in Pennsylvania.

No one from Kyuramen responded to a question about a possible opening date for the new Manheim Township restaurant.

In Chelsea Square, Kyuramen will replace The Lighting Gallery, a lighting store that closed in November.