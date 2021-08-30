Kung Fu Tea, a New York City-based bubble tea chain, has opened a cafe in a Manheim Township shopping center.

Situated at 1846 Fruitville Pike, Kung Fu Tea features a wide variety of made-to-order tea drinks that can be mixed with milk or fruit and topped with chewy tapioca balls, pudding or jelly. Kung Fu Tea also has a small food menu featuring popcorn chicken and rice balls.

Founded in 2010, Kung Fu Tea has 250-plus franchise locations in the United States and Canada. The franchisee for the Manheim Township location is De Tian Yang.

Kung Fu Tea takes a spot near Aldi and At Home in Towne Center, formerly Kmart Plaza. The Kung Fu Tea spot was once occupied by Carvel Ice Cream.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next