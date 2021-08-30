Kung Fu Tea, a New York City-based bubble tea chain, has opened a cafe in a Manheim Township shopping center.

Situated at 1846 Fruitville Pike, Kung Fu Tea features a wide variety of made-to-order tea drinks that can be mixed with milk or fruit and topped with chewy tapioca balls, pudding or jelly. Kung Fu Tea also has a small food menu featuring popcorn chicken and rice balls.

Founded in 2010, Kung Fu Tea has 250-plus franchise locations in the United States and Canada. The franchisee for the Manheim Township location is De Tian Yang.

Kung Fu Tea takes a spot near Aldi and At Home in Towne Center, formerly Kmart Plaza. The Kung Fu Tea spot was once occupied by Carvel Ice Cream.