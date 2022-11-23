Kriste’s Outfitters is opening Friday in Drumore Township with a variety of firearms.

The small shop at 1604 Lancaster Pike will debut with an inventory of about 100 firearms, including target pistols, handguns, hunting rifles, shotguns and sport rifles, including some classic styles. It also has some air rifles.

The roughly 500-square-foot shop near the intersection of Route 272 and River Road also carries ammunition and plans to eventually expand with some fishing gear and tackle, said Jack Hamby, who owns the shop with his wife Kriste.

Jack Hamby said he decided to open the gun shop because sensed some local interest in smaller gun shop for the area, especially with the closure over the years of other small shops. Hamby will continue working as an independent trucker while managing the gun shop with his wife.

The couple opened the store after renovating a retail space next to an automotive garage that was once the home of Hilltop Video.

Kriste's Outfitters Address: 1604 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville Hours: 11 a.m. -6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Info.: 717-955-0166, “Kriste’s Outfitters” on Facebook.