The former Andy’s Market in Columbia is now the home of Smoke & Chill 2, a convenience store and smoke shop that is also a takeout location for Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

The 4,400-square-foot store at 353 Cherry St. is owned by Ahmad Barache, who opened Smoke & Chill in York in May 2021. Both convenience stores feature Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a national chicken franchise with more than 2,600 U.S. locations that mostly operate inside convenience stores.

Based in Louisiana, Krispy Krunchy Chicken features a menu of heavily breaded Cajun-style chicken along with fried fish, wings and biscuits. The chain requires all operators to use Tyson products and its proprietary marinade but gives franchisees flexibility to customize the offerings.

In Lancaster County, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is also sold at the Stop & Run in Lancaster Township and at the Manheim Exxon just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Rapho Township.

In Columbia, Smoke & Chill 2 replaces Andy’s Market, which closed on Cherry Street in October 2020 with the retirement of Andy Ohrel Jr., whose father Andy Sr., started the business in 1956. Andy’s Market still has a location a half-mile away at 310 N. 11th St.