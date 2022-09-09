Egyptian restaurant Koshary Station is slated to open this fall in Millersville.

Taking a spot at 4 S. Prince St., Koshary Station will replace Far East Café, which closed recently.

Koshary Station is owned by Radwa Matar, who has been offering a catering service and selling food at a variety of pop-up markets, including Lititz Farmers Market and Manor Market in Millersville. Matar, who has been working out of a commercial kitchen, said she will continue to do catering and sell at markets after she opens her own restaurant.

Matar said the menu at Koshary Station will feature its namesake dish, an Egyptian staple food that’s a mix of pasta, rice, lentils and chickpeas topped with caramelized onions and a zesty tomato sauce. There will also be moussaka, samosas and baclava rolls. Matar said she may expand the menu based on customer interest.