Egyptian restaurant Koshary Station is opening Monday, Feb. 27, in Millersville.

The new restaurant at 4 S. Prince St. will feature its namesake dish, an Egyptian staple food that’s a mix of pasta, rice, lentils and chickpeas topped with caramelized onions and a zesty tomato sauce. There will also be moussaka, samosas and baclava rolls.

Koshary Station is owned by Radwa Matar, who has been offering a catering service and selling food at pop-up markets, including Lititz Farmers Market and Manor Market in Millersville. With the opening of the restaurant, Matar said she will take a break from selling at markets, although she plans to eventually resume.

The restaurant, which is the former home of Far East Cafe, has seating for 22.