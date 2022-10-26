Kitchen Kettle Village is wrapping up an expansion that has added a new building near the center of its village-style shopping center in Intercourse.

The new 2,250-square-foot building allows for the expansion of The Olive Basin and room for The Jewelry Bar, a new store that combines the former Collectibles shop with the smaller Jewelry Bar store.

With the new building the Olive Basin has doubled in size, giving it 1,500 square feet of space and more room for its selection of olive oils and balsamic vinegars as well as a new line of spices, sugars and seasonings. The new Jewelry Bar store was built to look like a vintage candy/soda parlor.

The Village Soap Company has opened in the former Jewelry Bar space. It features handcrafted bar soaps, foaming hand washes and laundry soap made on-site. With the changes at Kitchen Kettle, Happy Camper will be moving into a ne new spot and Perfect Pots will be expanding its space.

A spokeswoman declined to disclose the cost of the addition.

The Olive Basin and the new Village Soap Company are owned by Kitchen Kettle Foods while the Jewelry Bar and The Happy Camper are owned by Burnley Enterprises, a separate company that shares ownership with Kitchen Kettle Foods.

Kitchen Kettle Village, which began in 1954 when Pat and Bob Burnley opened a jam and relish business, has expanded into a shopping complex with 41 shops, eateries or activities. It is still owned and operated by members of the Burnley family.