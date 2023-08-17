KelSas Sweet Box, a dessert shop that also sells charcuterie, will be opening a retail shop in downtown Lancaster.

The new shop at 25 N. Prince St. will feature boxed selections of cheesecakes, pies, cookies and s’mores boxes in addition to charcuterie boards. Customers can place orders ahead of time for pickup or choose from an on-site bakery case. The shop will not have any seating.

KelSas Sweet Box is owned by Sasha Santana and Kelly Carlucci who have offered their boxes filled with charcuterie and desserts for a few years, including picnic boxes and decorations for a variety of outdoor events.

KelSas Sweet Box will take a retail spot that has been vacant for several years but was last occupied by Sugar on Top doughnuts and is also the former home of Carmen & David’s Creamery.