The Kabab Station in Lancaster city is “closed until further notice” after city officials condemned the building where it leases space.

The property at 247 N. Queen St. was condemned Tuesday because of “structural issues in addition to electrical system deficiencies that will need to be address,” city housing inspector Randy King said. The condemnation affects the restaurant space on the first floor as well as apartments on the second and third floors. King said the property will be examined by an engineer who will help determine the extent of the structural damage.

The property’s owner is listed as E&M Realty LLC of Brooklyn, New York. Efforts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

Kabab Station features a variety of Afghan and Persian food, including lamb, beef and chicken kebabs as well as vegetarian options. Owners Gary Olsen and Ahmad Zaki say they are now trying to figure out their next steps, even as they remain determined to continue the restaurant they opened two years ago.

“Trust us, this is not the end of the Kabab Station, merely a new beginning on the horizon,” the Facebook post read.