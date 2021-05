A maker of raw, cold-pressed juices has opened a new retail shop in Manheim Township.

Juisibox, which previously had a stand in Lancaster Marketplace, has opened a shop across the street in the Foxshire Plaza at 1919 Fruitville Pike.

In addition to juices, the new shop sells smoothies, smoothies and wellness shots as well as salads and vegan soups and snacks. The 700-square-foot shop next to Neato Burrito is a pickup location for the products that are made on-site. It is owned by Nyisha Hammond.