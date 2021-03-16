A new seafood and steak restaurant has opened in Manheim Township.

Juicy Crab Seafood & Steak has opened at 1306 Lititz Pike, taking a spot in the Golden Triangle shopping center previously occupied by Kingdom Buffet.

The roughly 200-seat restaurant features seafood combination meals, including crab legs, lobster tail, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops and crawfish. The “seafood boils” are served with corn on the cob and a potato. There are also a variety of fried seafood or chicken baskets including shrimp, catfish and chicken tenders. Steak combos include sirloin, New York strip and ribeye steak served with sides.

Restaurant manager Richard Zheng said his family opened Juicy Crab because they saw an opportunity for such a restaurant in the area. This is the first Lancaster County restaurant for the family, which has experience working in the restaurant business in Florida, Zheng said.

Before opening, the owners removed the buffet line of the former Kingdom Buffet and then added some seafood-themed décor.