Jones Firearms has opened west of Lancaster city, taking a spot in a former bank building at Route 741 and Columbia Avenue in Manor Township.

The gun store at 2200 Columbia Ave. sells a variety of handguns, long guns and ammunition as well as firearms accessories.

The store’s owner, who said he wanted to remain anonymous to avoid any backlash, described himself as someone who has had a passion for hunting and shooting since he was a kid and has turned a hobby into a full-fledged business.

The 2,000-square-foot bank property that includes a drive-thru was bought in May for $585,000 by Jones FA Real Estate LLC, which is based in Manor Township.