A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop is coming to a Route 30 shopping center in East Lampeter Township.

The franchise restaurant will take a 2,000-square-foot space across from the Shops at Rockvale at 2495 Lincoln Highway East. The Jimmy John’s will occupy the former home of Bob’s Barbecue in the Quality Center which will soon be rebranded as Lincoln Square.

A spokesperson for Jimmy John’s declined to share an opening date for the new restaurant or information about its franchisee.

Jimmy John’s features 17 sub and club sandwiches and emphasizes what it calls its “freaky fast” service. The original Jimmy John’s was opened in 1983 by 19-year-old Jimmy John Liautaud and has been expanding rapidly in the last several years. With headquarters in Champaign, Illinois, the chain now has some 2,700 U.S. locations.

In Lancaster County, there is currently one Jimmy John’s restaurant in Manheim Township although several locations closed in recent years, including one in downtown Lancaster.