An owner of Gracie’s on West Main in Leola has opened a Philly-style sub shop next door to the café.

Jimmie’s Thing is now open at 262 W. Main St. It is owned by Jim Rutolo, who along with his wife Mariella “Gracie” Volker, owns Gracie’s on West Main at 264 W. Main St.

The menu at Jimmie’s Thing includes 10 hoagies and six salads. The hoagies feature bread from a bakery in Conshohocken and some meats from Lancaster County suppliers, including ham from Stoltzfus Meats in Intercourse and sweet bologna from Groff’s Meats in Elizabethtown.

The sub shop space, which now includes a prep kitchen, had been vacant for several years after being home to an auto parts store.