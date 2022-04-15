Jimmie’s Thing, a Philly-style sub shop that opened last fall next to Gracie’s on Main in Leola, is now closed.

Jimmie’s Thing was owned by Jim Rutolo and Mariella “Gracie” Volker, who also own and continue to operate Gracie’s on West Main at 264 W. Main St. Jimmie’s Thing operated from a former prep kitchen adjacent to Gracies on West Main.

“While we have enjoyed the process of creating an amazing hoagie, timing is everything, and we just have not had the time or opportunity to give this venture the energy it deserves,” read a post on the Jimmie’s Thing Facebook page.

Rutolo said they may revisit the sub shop next year but decided to close it now because they bought a Reading area restaurant and bar in March which they plan to relaunch in May.

Rutolo declined to publicize the current name or specific location of the roughly 150-seat restaurant but said it will be called Louie’s Kitchen & Bar after the relaunch. Rutolo grew up in Berks County and used to work at the restaurant, he said.