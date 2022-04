A store selling jewelry and swimwear has opened in Lancaster city.

Truth & Style has opened in a 400-square-foot retail space at 157B E. King St. It sells several lines of jewelry with earrings, necklaces, bangles, anklets and rings. It also carries a collection of swimwear for women.

Truth & Style is owned by Wendy Marvel, who previously sold jewelry and swimwear through sales representatives.

Truth & Style Address: 157B E. King St. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Info.: 717-431-4061, Instagram.com/truthstylejewelry