Jersey Mike’s Subs has opened a new location along Route 30 near Tanger Outlets.

The sub shop at 2232 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township is the chain’s third Lancaster County location. The other stores are in Ephrata Township and The Shoppes at Belmont in Manheim Township.

Jersey Mike’s features sandwiches made with meats and cheeses sliced on the spot and served on bread baked in-house. Many sandwiches are topped with a combination of red wine vinegar and olive oil referred to as “the juice.”

The franchisees for the new shop are Matt and Kristie Patterson, along with Jacquelyn Falsken. The Pattersons have 16 other franchise locations, including the shops in Ephrata and Manheim townships.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has more than 1,800 U.S. restaurants.

The new Jersey Mike’s takes a spot in a small shopping center next to Arby’s that will also include Chipotle and Supercuts. Dubbed East Lancaster Plaza, the shopping center was built on the site of the former Star Buffet, which was razed.

In March 2017, two children were sickened after drinking tainted apple juice at the Star Buffet. Soon thereafter, the restaurant was closed for unrelated building code violations, then reopened about a month later. Tests eventually determined the children were sickened by crystal lye that somehow got on the foam cups in which the restaurant served the juice.