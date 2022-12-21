The owners of Issei Noodle are planning to move into the building recently occupied by Catalina’s Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Lancaster.

Andre and Donna Pham bought the building at 38 W. Orange St. for $1.11 million. The Phams received a boost from the Lancaster CRIZ Authority, which in September approved a grant of up to $25,000 and a loan of up to $100,000 to help with the expansion and relocation of their Asian fusion restaurant. Exact grant and loan amounts haven’t been publicized.

The Phams did not respond to messages seeking information about when the new restaurant will open and what renovations are planned.

Issei Noodle opened in 2014 at 44 N. Queen St. The restaurant, which has a liquor license, features traditional Asian noodle dishes and rice bowls.

The City Revitalization & Improvement Zone, or CRIZ, is an economic revitalization initiative where certain state tax revenues and some local taxes generated by city businesses and their employees within a designated zone are returned to the city to underwrite new development.

Catalina’s Sports Bar & Grill opened in 2017, replacing La Piazza Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant. The owners oversaw renovations of a 125-seat lounge in the back, which became a popular weekend nightclub. It closed following a July 2021 shooting outside the club. The owners sold their liquor license after facing scrutiny from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for a spate of incidents inside and outside the venue that resulted in police being called.