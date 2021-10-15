The conversion of Zoe’s Kitchen to CAVA is complete, and the new restaurant is now open in the Shoppes at Belmont.

Both Mediterranean restaurant chains are owned by CAVA Group, which in early August closed Zoe’s Kitchen at 1569 Fruitville Pike and then spent two months turning the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space into CAVA.

CAVA features customizable salads, grain bowls and pitas made with a variety of toppings and fillings such as hummus, falafel, grilled chicken, grilled meatballs and a wide range of vegetables and dips.

Based in Washington D.C., CAVA Group bought the 250-chain Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018, and has recently been converting some of them to CAVA. The company now has more than 100 CAVA locations.