Under new owners, the former Pig Iron Brewing in Marietta has begun a slow makeover as River Trail Brewing.

Owners of 551 Grill in Lancaster city bought the 40 E. Front Street restaurant and bar in late August and have already made some minor renovations while revamping the menu to focus on seafood. Longer range plans include enclosing an outdoor bar, adding an on-site bakery and installing a takeout window with a breakfast menu meant to cater to people using the nearby river trail.

A new, off-site brewery is also planned. Until then, River Trail Brewing operates through contract brewers for its own beer, which is featured alongside some other Pennsylvania-made beer, wine and liquor. The former brewery upstairs will eventually become the bakery.

River Trail Brewing is owned by Chuck Trissler and his son, Craig, along with Drew James and Brian Tribbitt, all of whom are owners of 551 West in Lancaster. That city restaurant opened in 2012, and then completed a major renovation in 2019.

Chuck Trissler, who lives in nearby Maytown, said the owners had been looking to open another restaurant, and were attracted to the ample outdoor areas at the Marietta restaurant and bar which has standing room outside for more than 200 people.

An inside dining room has seating for nearly 50, including 14 seats at a bar. An upstairs dining room has space for around 50, with room for about 30 more on a second-floor deck.

The ownership group paid $375,000 in August for the restaurant property. Pig Iron Brewing had been owned by Eric Allman, who had converted it several years before from River Street Café.