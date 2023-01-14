The Steak Out in downtown Lancaster is being rebranded as Hookers Seafood Joint, a new restaurant concept developed by the steak shop’s owner.

Robert Bryant, who opened his cheesesteak shop in summer 2021 at 43 W. King St., also has restaurants in York and Harrisburg. Bryant, who began with his York restaurants, recently developed two new restaurant concepts that he is incorporating at his four locations.

Hookers Seafood Joint, which is being rolled out in Lancaster, offers a menu of flounder fish, shrimp, wings and fries, seafood fries, and cheesy grits.

Bryant, who is maintaining Steak Out, said he plans to offer several of his restaurant concepts at each of his locations. In Lancaster he says he eventually plans to reincorporate The Steak Out menu at the location, serving it alongside the menu for for Hookers Seafood Joint.

Bryant said he also hopes to expand or reconfigure the kitchen at the Lancaster restaurant so he can add Big Buns Burgers & Chicken, his brand that features smash burgers and chicken sandwiches.

All three brands operate under Bryant’s Home of the Real Philly restaurant group.

HOOKERS SEAFOOD JOINT Address: 43 W. King St., Lancaster city. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 pm. Sunday. Info.: 717-874-4118, homeoftherealphilly.com, facebook.com/HomeOfTheRealPhilly.