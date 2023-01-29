Idea Coffee.jpg

Idea Coffee, which has two locations in Mechanicsburg, will be opening a new coffee shop in Mount Joy. 

 Idea Coffee

Idea Coffee, which has two coffee shops in Mechanicsburg, will be opening a new one next week in Mount Joy Borough.

The Mount Joy coffee shop will occupy a retail space in Florin Hill, an apartment development along Route 230 on the west end of the borough. The 1,200-square-foot shop at 100 Merchant Ave. will debut Wednesday. 

Idea Coffee will offer a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and frappes and will also have baked goods, baked oatmeal and breakfast burritos. 

Owned by Joe and LaShae Willits, Idea Coffee features coffee from Lonely Monk Coffee Roasting, a Lemoyne-based coffee roaster the Willits bought in August 2020 from Leon Miller, who had previously operated it out of Lancaster. Miller remains Lonely Monk’s roastmaster. 

HomeGoodies & Coffee to open new cafe in downtown Lancaster; 2nd location for Columbia coffee shop owners
Lancaster-based Prince Street Cafe to open 3rd location in Columbia
Starbucks to open new restaurant in Greenfield, taking spot near Sheetz just off Rt. 30 exit

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next