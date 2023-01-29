Idea Coffee, which has two coffee shops in Mechanicsburg, will be opening a new one next week in Mount Joy Borough.

The Mount Joy coffee shop will occupy a retail space in Florin Hill, an apartment development along Route 230 on the west end of the borough. The 1,200-square-foot shop at 100 Merchant Ave. will debut Wednesday.

Idea Coffee will offer a variety of coffee drinks, smoothies and frappes and will also have baked goods, baked oatmeal and breakfast burritos.

Owned by Joe and LaShae Willits, Idea Coffee features coffee from Lonely Monk Coffee Roasting, a Lemoyne-based coffee roaster the Willits bought in August 2020 from Leon Miller, who had previously operated it out of Lancaster. Miller remains Lonely Monk’s roastmaster.