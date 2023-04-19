Hunger-N-Thirst, which opened 10 years ago near Franklin & Marshall College, is closing later this month.

“Sadly, our final days have arrived for Hunger-N-Thirst and we will be closing our doors to the public at 10 PM on Saturday, April 29,” reads a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “It has been an incredible journey and we are grateful to everyone that supported us.”

Owners and brothers Andrew and David Neff did not immediately respond to messages Wednesday asking about the reason for the closure and plans for the 920 Landis Ave. property, which they own.

Hunger-N-Thirst is just south of Harrisburg Avenue near Dillerville Road. It has seating for 60 including room for 18 at a bar. There’s also an outside patio.

Hunger-N-Thirst debuted in May 2013 as a gastropub that included a small grocery store and bottle shop. The bottle shop and marketplace closed to the public at the beginning of the pandemic in spring 2020 and never reopened.

Since the pandemic, the restaurant has had limited hours. It is now only open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday after previously being open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Hours Wednesday through Thursday are 4 to 9 p.m. and are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Neffs bought the property in April 2012 for $305,000 from car dealer Judith Faulkner. The Neffs then spent some $1.5 million to develop Hunger-N-Thirst.

The restaurant can be reached at 717-208-3808, has a web site at hungernthirst.com and is on Facebook at facebook.com/hungernthirstlancaster.