A new Hugo Boss store has opened at Tanger Outlets.

The retailer which sells clothing, shoes and fragrances for men and women occupies a 3,500-square-foot spot next to Levi’s Outlet.

Founded in 1924 in Metzingen, Germany, Hugo Boss operates features Hugo and Boss brands. It sells its clothes through other retailers and operates 92 of its own stores in the United States, 212 in Europe, and 141 in Asia, according to its most recent annual report.

Before one opened at Tanger, the nearest Hugo Boss was in King of Prussia.