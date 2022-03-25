A York-based dietary and sports nutrition store has opened a new location in Lancaster.

House of Gains takes an 1,800-square-foot spot at 878 Plaza Blvd., near Ollie’s Bargain Market.

House of Gains features smoothies and a variety of ready-to-eat meals, including ones made with vegan ingredients. The store also carries clothing and gym accessories such as knee wraps, sleeves, bench bands and plates. It will also host occasional fitness events and clinics.

Owner Matthew Lane opened his York store in July 2019 at 1276 Greenspring Drive.