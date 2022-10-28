Honeybee Cafe has opened along Route 72 south of Manheim with coffee drinks and a variety of sandwiches.

The 30-seat cafe at 1469A Lancaster Road occupies part of a 4,600-square-foot space where there is also room for Full Service Concessions, a shared use commercial kitchen that has the same owners. The spot in the Kreider Farms building is the former home of Enck’s Catering, which has moved to 244 Granite Run Drive.

Honeybee Cafe offers features a variety of sandwiches and quesadillas as well as bagels, avocado toast and hummus toast. There are a variety of grab-and-go options.

The owners of Honeybee Cafe and Full Service Concession are Joe McDonald, Zachary Dreisbach, Adam Aloisi and Chris Dreisbach. McDonald is co-owner of Dough Heads Waffles and Aloisi and the Dreisbachs are partners at Archduke Investments, a real estate investment company.