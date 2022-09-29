Hometown Refurnishing, a used furniture and home decor store in an historic building in downtown Ephrata, will be moving in January to a new location just off Route 322 west of the borough.

Since 2015, Hometown Refurnishing has occupied the former Sprecher’s Hardware building at 24 E. Main St., a downtown landmark where the hardware store’s old advertising mural is still visible on the side of the building. The new location will be at 20 Snyder Lane in Clay Township.

With roughly 8,500-square-feet of space on the first and second floors, Hometown Refurnishing offers a variety of used furniture and decor, including items for bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms.

Owners Chris and Christy Anderson said they are moving because the new space has a single level showroom, more parking and access and additional storage areas. They will have some 12,000 square feet of space, the Andersons said. The building was originally built as a chicken house.

Along with some former business partners, the Andersons bought the Sprecher building in 2015 for $260,000. They sold it in August 2021 for $450,000 to Ephrata Development Co., a downtown development organization that operates as Mainspring Ephrata.

Joy Ashley, executive director of Mainspring Ephrata, said plans are still being formulated for a new tenant for the building. In the meantime, Mainspring Ephrata is focusing on preserving the building, which includes protecting its façade, outside mural, circa-1912 elevator and the tin ceiling.

Ira George Sprecher opened Sprecher’s Hardware in 1868, selling goods on the first floor and living on the second floor. In 1912, the family demolished the original store and replaced it with the current building, which was the home of the family hardware store until 2000.