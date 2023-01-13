HomeGoodies & Coffee, which has a location in Columbia, will be adding a location in downtown Lancaster.

The new shop will open at 50 N. Prince St., taking a spot next to Stan’s Records most recently occupied by Baker Event Co., an event planning and design company that will be moving to a new location and will also be operating out of a co-working space at Rock Lititz in Warwick Township.

Expected to open sometime in March, HomeGoodies & Coffee will feature a bagel-based menu with breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as wraps, toast and salads and a variety of coffee drinks. The bagels come from a bakery in New Jersey.

HomeGoodies & Coffee is owned by Nicole McCollum and Jerome Eagles, a mother and son who in 2020 opened their cafe in Columbia at 336 Locust St.