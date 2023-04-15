HomeGoodies & Coffee, which has a location in Columbia, has opened a new café in downtown Lancaster.

The new café is at 52 N. Prince St., taking a spot next to Stan’s Records most recently occupied by Baker Event Co., an event planning and design company. The new café has seating inside for about 40, including at café tables and built-in benches.

HomeGoodies & Coffee offers a bagel-focused menu of breakfast and lunch sandwiches as well as wraps, avocado toast and salads along with a variety of coffee drinks. There are also egg-based breakfast bowls as well as lunch bowls that consist of sandwich ingredients served in a bowl.

HomeGoodies & Coffee is owned by Nicole McCollum and Jerome Eagles, a mother and son who in 2020 opened their café in Columbia at 336 Locust St.

The new café is in a building that is the former home of Pfenninger Electric, an electric and lighting supply company that was founded in 1913 by John H. Pfenninger and then moved in 1928 to 52 N. Prince St. The business, which eventually became Rutherford Electric, closed in 1996. The store’s original name, Pfenninger, remains part of the stonework above the entrance to what is now HomeGoodies & Coffee.

HomeGoodies & Coffee - Lancaster Address: 52 N. Prince St., Lancaster city Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Info: 717-824-4403, homegoodiesandcoffee.com, “Homegoodies & Coffee” on Facebook