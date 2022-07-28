Hobby Lobby takes former A.C. Moore, Penn National spaces in East Towne Center

Hobby Lobby, which has a store along Fruitville Pike just north of Lancaster city, is planning another store just east of town.

The craft and home decor retailer will occupy 56,000 square feet of space in East Towne Center, the East Lampeter Township shopping center along Route 30 just west of Tanger Outlets.

At East Towne Center, Hobby Lobby will take the entire space between Gabe’s and Harbor Freight, which includes a spot previously occupied by A.C. Moore as well as the former home of Penn National’s Off-Track Wagering facility.

Hobby Lobby signed a lease for the store in May and some construction work has already begun. No one from Hobby Lobby returned a message seeking information about the store but a representative for East Towne Center said the retailer hopes to open the store by the end of the year.

Construction work for the new Hobby Lobby store will remove what remains of the mall entrance of what was once called East Town Mall. The former mall entrance was incorporated into an off-track betting parlor that opened in 1996 and closed in spring 2020 because of the pandemic. It never reopened.

In September 2018, Hobby Lobby opened its store in the Walmart-anchored Hawthorne Center along Fruitville Pike. The store replaced a Giant grocery store which closed the year before.

Hobby Lobby store opening Monday in Manheim Township Craft and home decor retailer Hobby Lobby is opening a store Monday in Manheim Township.

Based in Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores in the United States.