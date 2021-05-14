Hershey Farm has opened a new cafe at Tanger Outlet Center, its first expansion outside its complex in Ronks.

Hershey Farm Cafe & Bakery occupies a 1,500-square-foot site that previously housed a Subway at the East Lampeter Township shopping center. The cafe sells paninis, soups and salads as well as goods including whoopie pies. The drinks menu includes coffee, tea and hot chocolate as well as fruit smoothies.

Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn has its full-service eatery at 240 Hartman Bridge Road, where it also has lodging, retail shops, a bakery and event space. Ed Hershey opened it in 1975 and sold it 21 years later. The complex, which is now owned by Deryl Stoltzfus, Clair Zeager and Brian Ludwig, was later expanded.