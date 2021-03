Hershey Farm is going to be opening a new café next month at Tanger Outlets.

Hershey Farm Café & Bakery will occupy the 1,500-square-foot former Subway location at the Route 30 shopping center. It will sell paninis, soups and salads as well as smoothies, coffee and baked goods, including Whoopie pies.

Hershey Farm has its full service restaurant in Ronks at 240 Hartman Bridge Road where it also has lodging, retail shops, a bakery and event space.