The former home of Lancaster Marketplace in Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center has been leased by LH Brubaker Appliances, which will be moving one of its three stores there.

The recently-closed LH Brubaker store near Park City Center at 896L will be moving to the 2084 Fruitville Pike location, with an opening sometime after the first of the year, an employee said. The new store will have 13,328 square feet of space.

LH Brubaker also has stores in Mechanicsburg and north of Strasburg at 340 Strasburg Pike in East Lampeter Township. In addition to selling and servicing appliances, LH Brubaker offers water treatment sales and service.

Bennett Williams Commercial, which represented the landlord and tenant in the transaction, announced the lease last week.

Lancaster Marketplace was a vendor marketplace that opened in August 2018 in space vacated by Alfred Angelo bridal shop. It subsequently expanded into space that became empty when a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store moved out. Nearly two dozen vendors operated at the market over the course of its existence, but the market disbanded when a new tenant was found to lease the whole area. The last standholder moved out in June.