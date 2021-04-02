There were several changes to the restaurant scene in Lancaster County during the month of March.

Seven restaurants opened up shop, one closed permanently, and four announced their future plans in the county.

Here are the restaurant changes in Lancaster County from March.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in March

Jersey Mike’s Subs opened a restaurant at 807 E. Main St., Ephrata in the new Ephrata Crossing shopping center.

Wacker Brewing Co. opened its Willow Street taproom in March. Located at 312 Beaver Valley Pike, the new taproom will have inside seating capacity for around 100 and space for around 60 more outside. It will have a burger-focused food menu while also offering 12 beers on tap, cocktails, PA wines and adult slushies.

Cartel Brewing + Blending operates out of a 2,000-square-foot space at 928 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, near Neptune Diner. It opened with nine taps and beer styles that include cream ale, porter and IPA, in addition to gose, a German-style sour beer.

Juicy Crab Seafood & Steak opened at 1306 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township, taking a spot in the Golden Triangle shopping center previously occupied by Kingdom Buffet.

Savannah Rae’s Catering has opened a coffee shop at its New Holland headquarters. Located at 127 E. Main St., the coffee shop features coffee drinks as well as cakes, pies, cookies, bread and other bakery items.

El Cubano has opened a new restaurant in downtown Lancaster. The small restaurant at 60 N. Queen St. sells Cuban and a variety of other sandwiches as well as rice and bean dishes, empanadas and soups.

Wired Cup Café is now open inside CeramicPro Auto Spa along Manheim Pike in Lancaster city. Located at 1237 Manheim Pike, the independent coffee shop features specialty coffee drinks, house-made iced tea and smoothies as well as breakfast sandwiches, baked good and paninis. The café has few inside seats as well as some tables outside.

Here is the restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in March

Steel Peel, a pizzeria located at 611 Harrisburg Ave. in Lancaster city, has closed after a four-year run. Owner Brent Sharp said the closure was prompted by some of the difficulties of operating during a pandemic, particularly with getting employees for the restaurant.

Here are the restaurants that announced future plans in Lancaster County in March

Work has begun to turn the former Carlos & Charlies in East Hempfield Township into Almigos, a new restaurant that will retain the former one’s focus on Mexican and American food. New owner Alan Mongeau hopes to open sometime in May.

A Caribbean-themed restaurant, Got Jerk Island Grill, is taking over the former Red Rose Tavern spot in Lancaster city. The new restaurant at 300 W. James St. will offer a menu of Caribbean dishes and seafood made with Got Jerk, a sauce and marinade the company owners launched in 2015. An early May opening for the restaurant is anticipated.

Hershey Farm will be opening a new café in April at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township. It will sell paninis, soups and salads as well as smoothies, coffee and baked goods, including Whoopie pies.

York-based Collusion Tap Works will debut April 5 at the Lititz Shirt Factory, located at 5 Juniper Lane in Lititz.