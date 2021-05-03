There were several changes to the restaurant scene in Lancaster County during the month of April.

Five restaurants opened up shop, two closed down permanently, while four restaurants announced their future plans in the county.

Here are the restaurant changes in Lancaster County from April.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in April

Taylor Chip has now opened two new locations. The vendor opened a small retail shop at bakery in Manheim Township at 1573 Manheim Pike and a production facility in Intercourse at 23 Center St.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center located at 823 E. Main St. in Ephrata Township.

Cinnaholic, which features freshly baked cinnamon rolls, has opened in a new location at 1831 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

Mack’s Café occupies the lower level of the golf clubhouse at Four Seasons Golf Course, located at 949 Church Street in East Hempfield Township.

Bulls Head Public House in Lititz has opened a seasonal, weekend beer garden at Kissel Valley Farm, near Lancaster Airport. Kissel Valley Farm is a 21-acre farmette at 645 E. Oregon Road.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in April

After closing last fall, the first Friendly’s Restaurant, located at 1655 Columbia Ave in East Hempfield Township, is going to remain closed permanently and be torn down to make way for a tire store.

Levengoods of Lancaster has closed its Lancaster city hard cider tasting room, located at 104 W. King St., as it makes plans to move.

Here are the restaurants that announced their future plans in Lancaster County in April

Harvest Moon Bagel Co., which opened two-and-a-half years ago in downtown Lancaster at 47 N. Queen St., has announced plans to close at the end of May.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is making plans to open a new restaurant in East Lampeter Township, near Dutch Wonderland. The restaurant will replace a former Pizza Hut at 2246 Lincoln Highway East. A representative for Popeyes did not respond to a question asking when the restaurant is expected to open.

Mission BBQ is making plans for its first Lancaster County restaurant at a former Ruby Tuesday at 2002 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. A Mission BBQ representative declined to estimate when the restaurant in Hawthorne Center could open.

Lancaster-based Spring House Brewing Company is making plans for a new taproom/restaurant in Strasburg. Contingent on Strasburg zoning hearing board’s approval of some parking requirements, Spring House Brewing Co. Tavern will debut by early summer at 8-10 E. Main St., a circa-1801 building that once housed a tavern.