The owners of Hempfield Botanicals and its sister brand, Makes Scents Natural Spa Line, have moved their production to a new, larger space in downtown Lancaster where they have added retail space, a community room and a demonstration kitchen.

With 10,000 square feet of space, the new Hempfield Apothecary at 100 W. Walnut St. has a production area on the lower level and retail space above that is a showcase for the brands’ skincare and wellness products, which include CBD oils and topicals.

Along with products from Makes Scents Natural Spa Line and Hempfield Botanicals, Hempfield Apothecary sells a variety of other products, including cloths bags, dog toys and kitty litter, all made from hemp.

In addition to housing production and retail areas, Hempfield Apothecary also hosts educational programs and support groups related to CBD and medical marijuana. A demonstration kitchen will host classes on cooking with cannabis, among other things. Hempfield Apothecary is not a medical marijuana dispensary, but it does have a doctor available who can issue medical marijuana cards.

Heather Kreider, who owns Hempfield Apothecary with her husband, Nathan, said it is meant to be a welcoming place where anyone can learn about the potential medical benefits of cannabis as well as other holistic remedies. A registered nurse and medical marijuana cardholder, Kreider said she wants to help break any stigma there might be around the medical use of marijuana.

Production for Makes Scents Natural Spa line and its sister brand Hempfield Botanicals was previously done at 336 N. Queen St., where there was a small retail display.