Hatchet & Axe has opened an ax-throwing venue in the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township where it is now making plans to expand with a gaming area and new space for cornhole and ax-throwing tournaments.

Earlier this month, Hatchet & Axe opened a space in Rockvale with 11 throwing lanes that can be reserved and are available for walk-in customers. The 3,200-square-foot spot beside Cracker Barrel is an extension of the mobile ax-throwing Hatchet & Axe has offered in dual-lane trailers that can be rented for a variety of parties or events.

Owner Brian Cline said Hatchet & Axe will expand at Rockvale by taking adjacent spaces that will be combined into a 10,000-square-foot complex. In addition to the 11 ax-throwing lanes that recently opened, Cline said he plans to construct six new lanes that will be available for private events and tournaments. When not used for ax-throwing, the space could be set up for cornhole tournaments that have up to 25 cornhole sets.

Another part of the new space would be set up as a game room that would include pool tables and classic pinball machines. Cline said he is determining whether to offer some food, such as pizza and hot dogs.

