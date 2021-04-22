Harvest Moon Bagel Co., which opened two-and-a-half years ago in downtown Lancaster, has announced plans to close at the end of May.

The shop at 47 N. Queen St. also said it will discontinue its retail hours and full menu next week, offering pickup-only service for online orders beginning Saturday, May 1, until their last day on May 30.

“We just wanted to thank everyone for their support over these past two-and-a-half years. It’s been a dream of mine to have a bakery, and it’s been great to be part of the downtown business community,” co-owner Chelsea Zawisa said in a video posted on the shop’s Facebook page.

After operating for two years as wholesale bagal maker that occasionally sold at outdoor markets, Chelsea and Zach Zawisa opened a retail bagel shop in September 2018. They featured freshly-made bagels as well as a variety of bagel sandwiches in the 1,300-square foot shop that was once a Red Rose Transit Authority information center.