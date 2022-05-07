The owner of two Harrisburg area Japanese restaurants has helped opened a new restaurant in a Manheim Township shopping center.

Genki Sushi and Grill debuted last week at 1565 Manheim Pike, taking a spot in the Granite Run Square shopping center that’s the former home of a karate studio. Genki Sushi and Grill is owned by Henry Huang and Sean Zheng.

Huang owns Sapporo East in Mechanicsburg and Miso Sushi and Grill along Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. Like those two restaurants, Genki Sushi and Grill features sushi and sashimi as well as teriyaki, tempura and fried rice dishes.

Zheng, a longtime chef at Miso Sushi and Grill, joins Huang as an owner of Genki Sushi and Grill.

The roughly 50-seat restaurant replaces a former karate studio. The space, which was fully renovated for the restaurant, includes a half-dozen seats at the sushi bar.