The owner of three Harrisburg-area Asian restaurants is expanding with a new restaurant in an East Hempfield Township shopping center.

Ginger Asian Kitchen is slated to open next month at 320 Rohrerstown Road, a 3,800-square-foot restaurant space in the Lime Spring Square shopping center briefly occupied by Metro Diner.

Ginger Asian Kitchen is owned by Ton Tran, who owns Mikado Japanese Steak House locations in Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg as well as Pho 99, a Vietnamese food restaurant in Harrisburg.

Tran said Ginger Asian Kitchen will be a combination of his existing restaurants, offering both Japanese and Vietnamese dishes. The restaurant will also operate with a full bar once a liquor license transfer is finalized, which Tran said he expects by November.

Ginger Asian Kitchen takes the spot where Metro Diner opened a 120-seat restaurant in March 2018, five months after the first tenant opened in the new Lime Spring Square shopping center. Metro Diner, a Florida-based chain of diners, closed its East Hempfield location in October 2018. It still has a diner in Mechanicsburg.