Discount tool retailer Harbor Freight is making plans for a new store in Elizabethtown next to the recently opened Ocean State Job Lot.

Harbor Freight has been advertising for several management positions for a new store at 1605 S. Market St., which is also the address of the new Ocean State Job Lot. A spokesperson for Harbor Freight confirmed the job postings but said he couldn’t comment on any new stores until a lease is signed.

Ocean State Job Lot, which opened earlier this month, occupies 55,000 square feet of a former Kmart store and is flanked by two retail spaces that make up the balance of the 95,000-square-foot former Kmart. The Rhode Island-based retailer said it has been looking to lease out the adjacent spaces. A spokesperson for Ocean State Job Lot declined to comment on Harbor Freight’s plans.

Based in California, Harbor Freight operates more than 1,400 U.S. stores. Its only Lancaster County location is in East Lampeter Township’s East Towne Centre, just off Route 30, which opened in 2003.