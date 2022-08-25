Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity is making plans for a new, larger ReStore in Manheim Township that would eventually replace its East Lampeter Township store.

Habitat for Humanity has signed a lease for a 33,000-square-foot home improvement store and donation center that would be built on a former industrial tract at 1061 Manheim Pike, just west of Fruitville Pike. The 3-acre property just south of Stumpf Field is the former home of McMinn’s Asphalt.

The ReStore accepts and resells gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and home goods. Store proceeds support Habitat for Humanity’s work of building and improving homes for low-income families.

Andrew Salazy, president of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity, says the organization has been looking for a new ReStore location for about 10 years. At around 20,000 square feet, the current store at 155 Independence Court in Greenfield has limited customer parking and is simply not large enough to accommodate the growing demand, Salazy said.

In addition to retail space, the new ReStore will have room for offices, a warehouse and distribution center, Salazy said.

The opening of the new store is subject to the developer receiving a variety of municipal approvals, but Salazy said he hoped to be able to debut it by the fall of 2023. Part of the property is in Lancaster city.

The owner and the developer of the property is Deerin Companies, a Manheim Township firm whose McKinley Avenue Partners LLC received several needed zoning changes earlier this month from the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board.

Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity opened its East Lampeter Township ReStore in 1998. The store, which is visible just off Route 30 east of the Greenfield Road exit, was renovated and slightly expanded in 2018.