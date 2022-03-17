A fast-casual restaurant featuring a variety of dishes made with guacamole has opened in East Lampeter Township.

Guacamole Specialist has opened at 555 Greenfield Road, Suite 114, taking a 1,900-square-foot spot next to Bruno’s. The menu includes avocado and guacamole toast as well as guacamole bowls which feature the avocado-based dip with chips, meat and vegetables. There are also soups, salads, sandwiches and smoothies.

Guacamole Specialist is owned by Raidel Marquez, who also has stand at Lancaster Central Market where he sells guacamole and salsa.